‘9 Nebraska Artists’ mural installations planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LUX Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios will host live mural installations throughout Lincoln in July. "Nine Nebraska Artists" is designed to highlight the woodcut print medium and each artists’ unique vision.

Nine Nebraska artists were invited to design and carve their own woodblock for printing sessions at Constellation Studios. The nine 24- by 36-inch black and white prints will make a composite mural that will be wheat-pasted around Lincoln. The presentation will be 108 inches tall by 72 inches wide. These woodblock prints are unusually striking for the strong contrast of dark and light, the captured energy of the carving marks, and the variety of images and symbols that convey timely messages and layers of meaning.

Participating Lincoln artists are Byron Anway, Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Gerardo Meza, Nathan Murray, Kyle Nobles and Kat Wiese. Other artists include Ryan Crotty of Auburn, and Sarah Rowe and Bart Vargas of Omaha.

The artwork is a temporary installation, with the paper prints attached with wheat starch (wallpaper) paste to the wall surface. The installation will be affected by weather and moisture, lasting approximately two months, and will be allowed to change as part of the ephemeral nature of the materials, the climate conditions and time.