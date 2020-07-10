‘9 Nebraska Artists’ mural installations planned

LUX Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios will host live mural installations throughout Lincoln in July. "Nine Nebraska Artists" is designed to highlight the woodcut print medium and each artists’ unique vision.
Nine Nebraska artists were invited to design and carve their own woodblock for printing sessions at Constellation Studios. The nine 24- by 36-inch black and white prints will make a composite mural that will be wheat-pasted around Lincoln. The presentation will be 108 inches tall by 72 inches wide. These woodblock prints are unusually striking for the strong contrast of dark and light, the captured energy of the carving marks, and the variety of images and symbols that convey timely messages and layers of meaning.
Participating Lincoln artists are Byron Anway, Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Gerardo Meza, Nathan Murray, Kyle Nobles and Kat Wiese. Other artists include Ryan Crotty of Auburn, and Sarah Rowe and Bart Vargas of Omaha.
The artwork is a temporary installation, with the paper prints attached with wheat starch (wallpaper) paste to the wall surface. The installation will be affected by weather and moisture, lasting approximately two months, and will be allowed to change as part of the ephemeral nature of the materials, the climate conditions and time.
Eight different sites are planned for the installations, starting with LUX Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios, which held installations on Friday, July 10. Other planned installations include:
Joyo Theater, 6102 Havelock Ave. – July 14, 2:30-4 p.m.
Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. – July 15, 12:30-2 p.m.
Bethany Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. – July 14, 5-6:30 p.m.
Hub Café, 250 N. 21st St., #3 – July 15, 2:30-4 p.m.
The Mill-Haymarket, 800 P St. – July 15, 4-5:30 p.m.
Woods Bath House, 3200 J St. – July 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
The community is invited to visit these locations as a safe and fun social-distancing activity and encouraged to capture their experience using the hashtag #NineNebraskaArtists on social media.
A culminating event will be steamroller printing of these blocks at the LUX Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1-4 p.m. Other artists are invited to join with additional woodblocks for the steamroller printing demonstration.
This mural project is in conjunction with the “Surface Impressions” international juried print exhibition. For more information, contact: Katelyn Farneth, katelyn@luxcenter.org or 402-466-8692; or Karen Kunch, karen@constellation-studios.net or 402-438-0049.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!