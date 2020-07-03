8th annual Art in the Garden planned for Sept. 12

For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden, a unique art showcase. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work, available for purchase, among the garden’s plantings.
The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and other art forms. All the art is for sale, and the event supports the Sunken Gardens and the participating artists. Admission is free.
This year’s garden theme is “50 Shades of Pink” to honor women in art. Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have worked with a dedicated group of volunteers to create the garden display, which will provide a spectacular backdrop for the visual art.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will proceed with some changes for public safety. All booths will be at least 6 feet apart, and attendees will need to observe similar social-distancing guidelines. Additionally, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, no musicians, dancers or storytellers will be performing this year. Masks are recommended for artists and attendees, and artists will keep hand sanitizer and cleaners on hand to disinfect their booths according to the latest guidelines.
Lynn Johnson, director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, says this year’s event is particularly important for Lincoln in this difficult time. Noyes Gallery owner Julia Noyes agrees. “We hope this free community event highlighting the gardens and all kinds of art helps bring joy to the community,” Noyes says.
Hundreds of volunteer hours are invested in this event, a partnership of the Noyes Art Gallery and Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Additionally, generous sponsors Great Western Bank, Ameritas and Hall’s Culligan make the event possible. If it rains, Art in the Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion at Lincoln Parks & Recreation Center, 1650 Memorial Drive (in Antelope Park – close to the Sunken Gardens).
Plenty of free parking is available east of the Hamann Rose Garden across 27th Street from the Sunken Gardens. Additionally, the Sunken Gardens are totally accessible.
