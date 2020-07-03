8th annual Art in the Garden planned for Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden, a unique art showcase. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work, available for purchase, among the garden’s plantings.

The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and other art forms. All the art is for sale, and the event supports the Sunken Gardens and the participating artists. Admission is free.

This year’s garden theme is “50 Shades of Pink” to honor women in art. Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have worked with a dedicated group of volunteers to create the garden display, which will provide a spectacular backdrop for the visual art.