'81 Works' by Keith Jacobshagen opens Friday at Kiechel

Kiechel Fine Art will open the newest solo exhibition of works by Keith Jacobshagen with a reception Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery, 1208 O St.

Just earlier this year, Jacobshagen turned 81, so the exhibition will feature 81 of his works -- not only brand new oil paintings on canvas for his solo show, but also a myriad of watercolors, drawings and pastels on paper pulled directly from his artist notebooks and journals over the past four decades.

All items will be framed and ready for purchase.

Everyone is invited to visit the gallery for this opening event, view brand new and large-scale paintings by Jacobshagen completed in 2021 and 2022, and meet the artist. Complimentary beer and wine will be served. No appointment necessary; no admission fee.

The exhibition will continue to be displayed through Nov. 23 during regular hours on Mondays by appointment, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m.. For more information, visit www.kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.