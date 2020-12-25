7th grader's peace poster moves on to world competition

Gavin Foust, a seventh grade student at Moore Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club.

Foust's poster will be among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "Peace Through Service."

Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club President Roxanne Chandler said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the student within a young group. It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. “I'm so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their vision,” Chandler said.

Foust's poster has advanced through the district and multiple district competition and won, and is now going forward to the international competition level. International winners will be notified on or before Feb. 1.