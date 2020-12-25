7th grader's peace poster moves on to world competition

Gavin Foust, a seventh grade student at Moore Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club.
Foust's poster will be among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
The poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "Peace Through Service."
Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club President Roxanne Chandler said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the student within a young group. It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. “I'm so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their vision,” Chandler said.
Foust's poster has advanced through the district and multiple district competition and won, and is now going forward to the international competition level. International winners will be notified on or before Feb. 1.
One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to a special award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and cash award of $500.
"Our club is cheering for Gavin as his poster advances in the competition, and we hope that his vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Chandler said.
Locally, Foust will be honored with a certificate and a monetary gift certificate from Lincoln 21st Century Lions. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be an in-person celebration.
View past international grand prize winners at www.lionsclubs.org.
Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with more than 1.35 million members in 210 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.