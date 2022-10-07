7th annual Piedmont Oktoberfest takes place today

The seventh annual Piedmont Oktoberfest will take place today, Oct. 8, from 5-11 p.m. at The Shoppes at Piedmont, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.

The annual festival will include live music by The B Street Band, multiple food vendors including The Parthenon, Skymart and Freddie Lee Wurst, plus fun competitions throughout the night to win dozens of prizes.

Guests can taste different beers from local, national and international breweries, including Ayinger, Backswing, Zipline, Founders, Hoffbrau and 13 more.

Tickets can be found at www.theshoppesatpiedmont.com. Basic beer packages begin at $33 and include access to the event, free registration for the competitions, and three beer tickets for all available domestic and U.S. craft brews. VIP tickets include access to the event, free registration to all competitions, entry into the drawing for free hotel stays at The Residence Inn by Marriott, a custom koozie, and three beer tickets good for all domestic and imported beers.

Piedmont Oktoberfest is made possible by the support of many local companies including Allo Fiber, NAI FMA Realty, Lincoln Mattress & Furniture, Executive Travel, Broadcast House, and Eagle Printing and Sign.

All attendees must be 21+ with a valid picture ID. Free parking is available at The Shoppes at Piedmont and in the Piedmont community. For more information, visit www.theshoppesatpiedmont.com or contact Brian Wallingford at brianw@executivetravel.com.