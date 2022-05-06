 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Lincoln lawyers honored as Foundation Fellows

Seven Lincoln lawyers are among the 30 lawyers and judges inducted at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s recent Fellows Dinner. Foundation President Bob Mullin Jr. was emcee for the dinner at the Holland Center of Omaha.

The new Fellows from Lincoln are Craig C. Dirrim, Woods Aitkin; Shannon R. Harner, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority; Joel D. Heusinger, Woods Aitkin; Jasmine Kingsley, Hudl; Lee S. Loudon, Less S. Loudon Law Office; Emily R. Motto, Baylor Evnen; and Corey Wasserburger, Johnson, Flodman, Guenzel & Widger.

Mullin said the attorneys will be joining over 800 colleagues who have been chosen for this prestigious honor. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation was incorporated in 1963 as a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization to serve as the philanthropic arm of Nebraska’s legal profession. The Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through innovative and creative programs. Learn more about the Foundation at www.nebarfnd.org.

