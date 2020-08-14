7 area students graduate from UNMC

Seven Lincoln-area students were among 240 who graduated Aug. 14 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Local UNMC graduates, listed with their hometown and college degree, are:
Christy Hochstetler of Lincoln, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
Mikki Schantell of Lincoln, Master of Public Health;
Cassandra Hays of Lincoln, Doctor of Philosophy;
Rachel Sloup of Lincoln, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science;
Victoria Sinclair Hinrichs of Lincoln, Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Cytotechnology;
Cacey Vavra of Beaver Crossing and Logan Teten of Syracuse, Post Baccalaureate Certificates in Radiation Therapy, both graduating with high distinction.
