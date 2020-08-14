You have permission to edit this article.
7 area students graduate from UNMC
7 area students graduate from UNMC

Seven Lincoln-area students were among 240 who graduated Aug. 14 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. 

Local UNMC graduates, listed with their hometown and college degree, are:

Christy Hochstetler of Lincoln, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Mikki Schantell of Lincoln, Master of Public Health;

Cassandra Hays of Lincoln, Doctor of Philosophy;

Rachel Sloup of Lincoln, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Science;

Victoria Sinclair Hinrichs of Lincoln, Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Cytotechnology;

Cacey Vavra of Beaver Crossing and Logan Teten of Syracuse, Post Baccalaureate Certificates in Radiation Therapy, both graduating with high distinction.

