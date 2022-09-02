6 tips to help cats and dogs live together

You’ve successfully introduced your cat and dog. Now you’d like them to live together in harmony. Here are six tips for keeping the peace between these two individual species.

Provide each pet with separate resources that neither has to share. Each pet should have their own food bowl, water dish, bed and toys so that they can easily ignore each other. Never assume that one or both of your pets aren’t food-protective, and that encountering each other at mealtime won’t lead to passive or overt aggression; therefore, place food bowls for each of your pets in separate areas of the house. Competition over toys can also lead to aggression, and so again you should provide them with separate toys. In addition, dogs might like cat toys but because of their size might destroy or eat them. Keep your dog away from your cat’s litter box; not only should cats feel safe while using their bathroom, but dogs shouldn’t eat cat feces as this can lead to health problems.

Maintain safe spaces for your cat that are theirs alone. A safe space should allow your cat to eat, drink, toilet, play and sleep without ever having to come into contact with your dog. Your cat should also have lots of vertical space, where it can move around without having to walk by your dog and where it can observe your dog from a safe distance. This vertical space might be as simple as the top of a bookcase, computer desk, night table or refrigerator. If you can, provide cat towers, window ledges and wall-mounted cat shelves.

Use positive reinforcement to encourage the behaviors you want from both your cat and dog. If either is being friendly toward the other, reward and praise them. This will encourage them to continue to react positively toward each other. Avoid punishment, which includes scolding and especially yelling. If you raise your voice every time your pets have a conflict, they’ll develop a negative association with each other, which will increase the tension between them.

Provide both pets with plenty of individual stimulation. Dog trainer Naomi Heilweil Rotenberg recommends that her clients “schedule in time to do an activity with each animal. While they are actively engaged with one animal, the other animal can do a food puzzle or another calm activity at the same time.” Dog trainer Sandra Gabler shared, “I have a dog who, when he is excited, will mouth the cat like he would a toy and play bow in front of the sleeping cat with very loud barking.” She noted that she’ll intervene by “distracting the dog with an acceptable toy and allowing the cat to remove itself from the situation.”

Teach your dog obedience. Many dogs have a high prey instinct and will instinctively chase cats, which can of course lead to those cats fearing dogs. To curb this unwanted behavior, teach your dog the following manners: Watch Me, Sit, Stay, Come, and Leave It. Initially, teach in a room separate from the cat but then teach in the same room. When you treat your dog for following these manners, you’re not only reinforcing it for being calm, but you’re also teaching it that your cat is a cue to look to you for a reward. If your dog does chase your cat, calmly redirect it to a more appropriate chasing game such as fetch or running after a toy.

Consider each pet’s safety. Keep your cat’s nails trimmed or covered with nail caps to prevent injury to your dog. Also, watch the body language of each. If your cat’s ears flatten and its tail swishes back and forth, or if your dog starts to stare, stiffen and whine, separate your pets; your cat is feeling threatened and your dog is in prey drive. Last but not least, if you’re struggling with keeping the peace between your dog and cat, talk to your veterinarian or to an animal trainer/behavior expert.