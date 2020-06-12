6 more nonprofits receive grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced June 8 that six local nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic will receive a total of $94,775 in the eighth round of grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund.
A total of $833,775 has been granted to 59 nonprofit organizations so far. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, child care and other support.
The latest grant recipients are:
• Community Crops;
• Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF);
• El Centro de las Americas;
• Nebraska Lawyers Foundation/Volunteer Lawyers Project;
• Mourning Hope Grief Center; and
• Youth for Christ: Parent Life, Campus Life, and Juvenile Justice.
The fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received $1,172,000 in contributions. The donations include $72,625 raised during Give to Lincoln Day May 28. The fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the City of Lincoln, LCF, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), Community Health Endowment (CHE) and other philanthropic and business partners.
To make it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs, the fund will continue to award operating grants on a rolling basis as fundraising continues. The fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.
Individual donors, institutions, companies and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the fund at LCF.org. More information, including details for nonprofits on requesting resources, is also available at the website or by calling 402-474-2345. More information on the city's response to COVID-19 is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
