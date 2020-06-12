6 more nonprofits receive grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced June 8 that six local nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic will receive a total of $94,775 in the eighth round of grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund.

A total of $833,775 has been granted to 59 nonprofit organizations so far. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, child care and other support.

The latest grant recipients are:

• Community Crops;

• Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF);

• El Centro de las Americas;

• Nebraska Lawyers Foundation/Volunteer Lawyers Project;

• Mourning Hope Grief Center; and

• Youth for Christ: Parent Life, Campus Life, and Juvenile Justice.

The fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received $1,172,000 in contributions. The donations include $72,625 raised during Give to Lincoln Day May 28. The fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.