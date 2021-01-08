6 artists exhibit work at NSOB in January

During January, six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery are displaying art in a “New Beginnings” exhibit in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects and styles:

Kevin Baker explores landscape, especially Western vistas, in deep color and texture. His paintings will give you a new awareness of earth and sky.

Tom Marshall uses photography to create unique perspectives of often familiar places and things like the Capitol and flowers.

Deb Monfelt, a prolific plein air artist, works in a variety of media. Her images breathe the life of her sources in vivid color.

Ben Rudnicki paints large abstract images, rich with color, texture and movement.

Marge Troyer creates amazing digital images, full of color and variety.

Lorena Wachendorf uses colored pencils and paint to pay homage to the old masters as well as to create whimsical new images.

For more information about the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

