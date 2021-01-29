6 artists exhibit work at NSOB in February

During February, six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit “Love is in the Air” in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours.

The artists’ work represents a variety of subjects and styles.

Curt Adams builds three-dimensional constructions from paper. Then he paints and draws on them to create fanciful creatures or places or plants ... or nearly anything.

Dana Clements, a multi-media artist, uses vibrant color and patterns to draw abstract images and whimsical creatures.

Lauren Damm paints a variety of subjects from eyes to animals and angels, and she frequently enjoys working beyond the traditional rectangular frame to explore the shape of her subjects.

Dori Minchow’s work reflects her deep faith and includes handcrafted crosses that she calls “spirit sticks,” as well as paintings of celestial light and nature’s beauty.

Cherie Miner uses needle and thread to draw her images. From miniature to medium-size handstitched works, she explores words as design elements, as well as abstract colors, shapes and patterns.