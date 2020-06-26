5 local students earn scholarships at Augustana University

Augustana University announced that five Lincoln-area students have earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.
The local scholarship winners are:
Savana Brakeman, Julianna Lanxon, Molly Lienemann and Michael Schmidt of Lincoln, and Delaney Read of Seward.
Augustana supports 100% of full-time enrolled students with institutional aid.
For more information about Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, visit augie.edu.
