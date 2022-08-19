4th annual Hub & Soul music series begins Sept. 1

The Hub & Soul music series will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 1 to Oct. 6, at the Union Plaza Amphitheater, located next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network.

Since it started in 2019, the free community event has attracted 500 attendees of all ages and backgrounds each week to celebrate local music, food and Lincoln’s parks.

“We are excited about our fourth annual Hub & Soul, which gives our community a unique opportunity to enjoy local music and local food in one of Lincoln’s largest and most beautiful parks,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the event with Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Café, with support from the Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The 2022 series will present a variety of music genres that appeal to a wide range of ages and diverse interests. Cheesy Bandito and A Ferocious Jungle Cat will open the series on Sept. 1. A full lineup can be found at www.hubandsoul.com.

The Hub Café will offer a grilled food feature of the week, local craft beer and beverages for purchase. There will also be three food trucks along 21st Street between P and Q streets each week. Freewill donations collected at the gate will be given to the Great Plains Trails Network, which provides volunteers for the series.

With COVID-19 cases rising again, organizers are committed to ensuring a safe event as they did last year.

“People are looking for safe ways to enjoy live music, and our team is doing everything it can to ensure a safe environment,” Rodenburg said. “Due to the fact this is held outdoors at beautiful Union Plaza, people will have plenty of space to spread out and feel safe.”

Hub & Soul is presented by Cornhusker Bank. Additional sponsors are Meridian Clinical Research, Ameritas, Assurity, Rich Rodenburg of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, Bluestem Health, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company-David L. Darlington, Roper & Sons Funeral Home, Lincoln Orthodontics, Lincoln Calling, KZUM Radio, Eagle Printing and Sign, and Eleanor Creative.

For more information, visit: www.hubandsoul.com.