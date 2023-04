Robert C. Ripley, FAIA, longtime Nebraska Capitol building administrator, will present "40 Years of Change at the Capitol" at noon Tuesday, April 11, in the LNK TV Studio at the County-City Building, 10th and K streets.

Ripley's presentation is part of the Preservation Association of Lincoln Brown Bag luncheon series. Free parking will be available in the city lot north of K Street. If you can't join in person, livestream will be available at www.preservelincoln.org.