40 women brave cold for 1st LWMGA event

Forty women braved cold temperatures, an overcast sky and breezy conditions April 17 at Highlands Golf Course to play in the Spring Swing, the first event of the Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association season.

The event was a four-person scramble for LWMGA members, who signed up individually and were assigned to teams based on their LWMGA handicaps.

The following teams were winners: first place: Jodi Nelson, Susan Feely and Mary Sand; second place: Callen Frenzel, Renee Pearson, Sandy Amen and Linda Perry.

A scorecard playoff determined the third, fourth and fifth place teams. Third place went to Alice Skultety and Joyce McClure; fourth place: Jan McNally, Gloria Brockly, Bev Kipper and Jody Best; fifth place: Joy Kovar, Kathy Riley, Mary Ann Frye and Susan Pallas-Duncan; and sixth place: Tammy Poe, Becky Hanson, Cheryl Morton and Carla Barclay.

The next event is a 6-6-6 format on Saturday, May 15. LWMGA members sign up as a two-person team and compete in six holes of scramble, six holes of best ball and six holes of alternate shot. Teams are flighted by team handicap.

