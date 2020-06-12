4-H offers virtual summer camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, 4-H members from across the state took part in the summer tradition of going off to camp, complete with crafts, competitions and campfire songs.

The camp was the first in a series of virtual 4-H camps taking place this summer. Nebraska 4-H staff members did their best to keep the essence of camp alive and well, even as COVID-19 has pushed this year’s events to online spaces.

“We always pride ourselves on meeting kids right where they’re at. We are essentially bringing camp right into your living room,” said Sean Gundersen, Nebraska 4-H camp director. “We wanted to give kids experiences and opportunities to connect with others, create meaningful relationships and learn by doing.”

The virtual 4-H camps are open to youth ages 8-18 and are delivered in three-hour sessions, either in the morning or afternoon. And while camps are online, campers still get to meet other youth with similar interests and learn from Nebraska 4-H camp professionals, University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty and students, and industry professionals.

Upcoming camps will help youth build skills and knowledge in engineering, mobile content creation, agriculture, natural resources, and education and teaching. UNL faculty and staff members will work as virtual counselors and activity leaders.