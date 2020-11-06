4-H Horse Awards recognize equestrian accomplishments

The recent 2020 4-H Horse Awards Night recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year. This year’s event took place as an open-house format without a formal program.

Following are the Lancaster County youth who were recognized.

HORSEMANSHIP ADVANCEMENT LEVELS

Nebraska 4-H Horse Project advancement levels serve as guides for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.

Level I Ground/In-Hand — Ruby Greene (Hickman).

Level I Walk/Trot — Brooklyn Blunt (Lincoln), Xayver Bourek (Firth), Hannah Munk (Hickman), Emery Williams (Lincoln).

Level I — Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Eva Elkins (Lincoln), Faith Elkins (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Sydnee Fijolek (Roca), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Ruby Molini (Waverly), Addi Morgan (Firth), Mason Raisch (Denton), Max Roberts (Lincoln), Macie Sailors (Lincoln), Hailey Stark (Hickman), Claire Tucker (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).