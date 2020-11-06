4-H Horse Awards recognize equestrian accomplishments

The recent 2020 4-H Horse Awards Night recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year. This year’s event took place as an open-house format without a formal program.
Following are the Lancaster County youth who were recognized.
HORSEMANSHIP ADVANCEMENT LEVELS
Nebraska 4-H Horse Project advancement levels serve as guides for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning to the most advanced level. Each level is a huge accomplishment.
Level I Ground/In-Hand — Ruby Greene (Hickman).
Level I Walk/Trot — Brooklyn Blunt (Lincoln), Xayver Bourek (Firth), Hannah Munk (Hickman), Emery Williams (Lincoln).
Level I — Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Eva Elkins (Lincoln), Faith Elkins (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Sydnee Fijolek (Roca), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Ruby Molini (Waverly), Addi Morgan (Firth), Mason Raisch (Denton), Max Roberts (Lincoln), Macie Sailors (Lincoln), Hailey Stark (Hickman), Claire Tucker (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).
Level II — Lola Bunz (Walton), Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Eva Elkins (Lincoln), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Cora Hoeft (Lincoln), Josie Johnson (Walton), Paisley McMillan (Hickman), Ruby Molini (Waverly), Kenna Morgan (Firth), Morgan Roof (Lincoln), Macie Sailors (Lincoln), Hailey Stark (Hickman), Claire Tucker (Lincoln), Ella Wieczorek (Hickman), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
Level III — Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), Elizabeth Funk (Waverly), Callahn Robinson (Waverly), Taylor Root (Walton), Harper Rosenstiel (Lincoln).
INCENTIVE AWARDS
4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward. The Horse Incentive Awards are sponsored by the Lancaster County 4-H Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) Committee.
Bronze (minimum of 100 hours or points) — Hannah Munk (Hickman), Faith Oldemeyer (Firth), Max Roberts (Lincoln), Macie Sailors (Lincoln), Josie Soukup (Denton), Cadi Wilbeck (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).
Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) — Madison Blair (Lincoln), Brooklyn Blunt (Lincoln), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Eva Elkins (Lincoln), Faith Elkins (Lincoln), Sydnee Fijolek (Roca), Shea Frink (Lincoln), Elizabeth Funk (Waverly), Ruby Greene (Hickman), Kali Maytum (Raymond), Erin Oldemeyer (Firth), Julia Soukup (Denton), Claire Tucker (Lincoln), Ella Wieczorek (Hickman), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points, and completed horse record book) — Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Ruby Molini (Waverly), Natalie Plautz (Malcolm), Morgan Richert (Lincoln), Callahn Robinson (Waverly), Morgan Roof (Lincoln), Ava Wharton (Lincoln).
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Top Horsemanship Levels — Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), Elizabeth Funk (Waverly), Callahn Robinson (Waverly), Taylor Root (Walton), Harper Rosenstiel (Lincoln).
Top Incentive Stories — Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Ruby Greene (Hickman), Ava Wharton (Lincoln), Callahn Robinson (Waverly), Grace Hartweg (Waverly), Elizabeth Funk (Waverly), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Anne Cashmere (Lincoln).
Top Incentive Notebooks — Eva Elkins (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Morgan Roof (Lincoln).
TOP AWARDS
All-Around Miniature Horse Award for high point 4-H miniature horse and youth pair in two age divisions at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by the Bluestem Miniature Horse Club — junior: Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), horse “Lil Bit O Country Levi”; senior: Shyann Severson (Lincoln), horse "Doc."
High Score Dressage Rider Awards for high score riders in the 4-H Dressage Show in both the traditional dressage classes and the western dressage classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by Nebraska Dressage Association — high score traditional dressage riders: Anne Cashmere (Lincoln), champion; Sidney Froistad (Lincoln), reserve champion; high score western riders: Sidney Froistad (Lincoln), champion; Madi Brandt (Waverly), reserve champion.
Top NRHA Reining Awards sponsored by Dr. Kelly Stich — elementary: Tanner McInteer (Lincoln); junior: Chase McInteer (Lincoln); senior: Clara Bradbury (Lincoln).
Top Trail Award for all-around champion of the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Trail obstacle class, sponsored by Dick and the late Cookie Confer — Clara Bradbury (Lincoln).
Franklyn Manning All-Around Barrels Award for fastest time in the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Barrel Racing competition, sponsored by Capital City Horse and Pony Club — Clara Bradbury (Lincoln).
Wilhelmina Wittstruck Memorial All-Around Champion Award for Lancaster County Super Fair all-around 4-H champion individual, sponsored by Joan and the late Dwayne Wittstruck — Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!