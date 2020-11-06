4-H Council members complete terms

The October 4-H Council meeting marked the final session for three outgoing 4-H Council members:
• Youth member Ellie Babcock of Waverly served one term plus an additional year, two years as vice president.
• Jodi Freeman of Lincoln served one term, two years as president.
• Brandy Gunnerson of Lincoln served two terms.
Lancaster County 4-H thanks them for their leadership, time and expertise. Adult 4-H Council members can serve two consecutive terms of three years each. Teen 4-H Council members can serve two consecutive terms of two years each.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!