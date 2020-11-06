 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H Council members complete terms
View Comments

4-H Council members complete terms

{{featured_button_text}}

The October 4-H Council meeting marked the final session for three outgoing 4-H Council members:

• Youth member Ellie Babcock of Waverly served one term plus an additional year, two years as vice president.

• Jodi Freeman of Lincoln served one term, two years as president.

• Brandy Gunnerson of Lincoln served two terms.

Lancaster County 4-H thanks them for their leadership, time and expertise. Adult 4-H Council members can serve two consecutive terms of three years each. Teen 4-H Council members can serve two consecutive terms of two years each.

+2 
Ellie Babcock

BABCOCK

 COURTESY PHOTO
+2 
Jodi Freeman

FREEMAN

 COURTESY PHOTO
+2 
Brandy Gunnerson

GUNNERSON

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News