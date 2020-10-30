4 artists to present Thanksgiving show at NSOB

During November, the Noyes Art Gallery will present “Being Thankful” at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South.

As the month of elections and Thanksgiving, November is a time to reflect on gratitude. Four artists from Noyes will exhibit original works that express things for which they’re most thankful.

Mary Ellen Fulton will show colored pencil and ink fantasy drawings of faces and landscapes. Her detailed style makes her imaginative subjects look realistic. This ability is one of the things Fulton says she is thankful for in addition to her family.

Gayle Kuhlman’s work focuses on pensive landscapes and imaginary animals, while her colors evoke memories of Nebraska and dreamscapes. These aspects highlight Kuhlman’s gratitude for her family and the Noyes Art Gallery community that allows her to share and embrace her creativity.

Peggy Alloway will display cozy still life paintings of colorful Fiestaware cups, collaged doilies, homespun heirlooms, batiks of food and cutouts of country life. Alloway says although we think there isn’t enough of it, time is something to be grateful for. “Don’t take it for granted,” she says.