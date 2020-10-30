4 artists to present Thanksgiving show at NSOB

During November, the Noyes Art Gallery will present “Being Thankful” at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South.
As the month of elections and Thanksgiving, November is a time to reflect on gratitude. Four artists from Noyes will exhibit original works that express things for which they’re most thankful.
Mary Ellen Fulton will show colored pencil and ink fantasy drawings of faces and landscapes. Her detailed style makes her imaginative subjects look realistic. This ability is one of the things Fulton says she is thankful for in addition to her family.
Gayle Kuhlman’s work focuses on pensive landscapes and imaginary animals, while her colors evoke memories of Nebraska and dreamscapes. These aspects highlight Kuhlman’s gratitude for her family and the Noyes Art Gallery community that allows her to share and embrace her creativity.
Peggy Alloway will display cozy still life paintings of colorful Fiestaware cups, collaged doilies, homespun heirlooms, batiks of food and cutouts of country life. Alloway says although we think there isn’t enough of it, time is something to be grateful for. “Don’t take it for granted,” she says.
Ruth Langan will share her energetic waterscapes and local images of the Sunken Gardens. Her dramatic, painterly style shows waves roaring and splashing. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to do art and for the people who support the arts in Lincoln,” Langan says.
Julia Noyes, who coordinated this exhibit, says, “I’m thankful to live in this city and country, to be allowed to vote, to have an opinion, to be able to speak and discuss anything, to paint anything I want to paint, to have friends, to be part of this community, to encourage others, to have patrons that support the arts, for education and so many freedoms that aren’t available in other countries.”
Reflect on what you’re thankful for by checking out this unique exhibit. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.
