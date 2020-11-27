4 artists to exhibit work at NSOB in December

During December, four artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will exhibit work in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby at 301 Centennial Mall South during regular business hours.

The quartet’s colorful images offer a visual feast as we fade from autumn’s array of color to winter’s subdued tones.

Lynette Fast explores mixed media to make images that explode with color. Creating both abstract works and floral designs, Fast uses her media to develop unique compositions.

Gary Kudym emphasizes texture and shape in his large paintings. For example, a recent series of works focuses on guitars, and Kudym explores the instrument’s distinct form to compose images.

Julia Noyes, owner and operator of the gallery, uses acrylics to create large abstract paintings. She uses color, shapes, line and texture to compose visual symphonies that evoke a variety of responses in viewers.

Kevin Slaby, one of Noyes’ newest artists, paints large, realistic portraits of women in various costumes. Paying close attention to the surface, Slaby creates pictures that are photo-realistic.

This holiday season, grab your mask and take advantage of this opportunity to explore new art at the Nebraska State Office Building. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

