3rd Friday opening offers unique art media

Eight Noyes Art Gallery members will present new work at a Third Friday opening Feb. 19 from 6-8 p.m. The gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines.

The gallery will also display the work during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 27.

This event highlights many different artistic styles and media. For example, it will feature new Noyes member Cody Grape. Grape’s small works combine jewelry and steampunk as well as a love of nature to create a unique and fantastical miniature world.

Joining Grape for this event are Simon Keel (drawing), Mark Mesloh (reclaimed wood art), Stefanie Goforth (jewelry), Anna Schilke (textiles), Jessica Misner (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting and drawing), and Dana Clements (painting).

Attendees are invited to explore the gallery for other new work as well, or view the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0