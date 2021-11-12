3rd Friday event to feature paintings and student art

A Third Friday event will feature eight artists Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The show will highlight painting with jewelry and sculpture by three of the artists. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 30. Please wear a mask, as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Noyes artist Kevin Baker creates both sculpture and paintings. Inspired by nature, Baker’s works draw from landscape and the forms that wind and water shape. Both the colors and forms reflect Baker’s appreciation for nature.

The other artists featured in the show are: Lynette Fast (jewelry and painting), Ben Rudnicki (acrylic painting), Paula Yoachim (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting), Dana Clements (painting), Ren’s Nest Gems (jewelry) and Alycia Tiemann Brady (painting).

Also beginning at 5 p.m. for one night only, Union College students in Julia Noyes’ watercolor and oil painting classes will display their work. Come support these art students.