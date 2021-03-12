3rd Friday art show to feature 'Spiritual Visions'

Nine artists will present their spiritual visions via new work on Friday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The work will continue to be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 31.

This event will feature a variety of artistic styles and media. For example, new Noyes Gallery member Sandie Caradori uses pour painting and a wide palette of colors to develop her images. Caradori’s paintings explore space and texture on the surface of the canvas.

Joining Caradori for this event are: Ashley Stevens (photos), Carol Hurd (paintings), Cameron O’Keefe (sculptures), Judy Wu-Smart (paintings), Sarah Elizabeth (miniature paintings), Kelly Coffin (paintings), Sarah O’Brien (abstract paintings) and Dori Minchow (spiritual paintings).

Guests are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, view the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.