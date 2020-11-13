3rd Friday art show offers abstracts and fantasy creatures

Eight artists will present a Third Friday art show featuring abstract images and fantasy creatures in addition to a diverse body of other new work from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hosted by Kevin Baker, this event celebrates a wide range of artistic visions and media. It coordinates well with the Focus Gallery Vision 2020 show, which Baker also curated.

Joining Baker for this event are Kristine Behrens (ceramics), Lynette Fast (jewelry and mixed media), Deborah Eagan (painting), Sandy Carpenter (ceramics), Ben Rudnicki (painting), Dana Clements (acrylic and ink), Kelsey “Ren” Eide (jewelry) and Diana Pueppke (wood turning).

In addition to their varied media, the group’s subjects will include everything from Rudnicki’s abstract images to Clement’s fantasy creatures and Eagan’s portraits.

Guests are encouraged to check out work by other Noyes artists, including the outdoor sculptures, while at the show.