3rd Friday art show coming April 16

Seven artists will present their latest new works, ranging from traditional painting to mirror art and quilling, on Friday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The work will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through April 30.

An example of the variety of styles and media in the exhibit can be seen in paintings by Ruth Langan. In addition to representational works depicting land and seascapes, Langan experiments with techniques like pouring to develop more abstract images with vibrant color.

Other artists joining Langan for this event are Cameron O’Keefe (sculptures), Jeri Kuhn (paper quilling), Luis B. Romero (mirror art), Alan Ploen (metal sculptures), Sarah O’Brien (paintings) and Julia Noyes (paintings).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire gallery. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

