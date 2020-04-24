38 Lincoln youth selected for Cornhusker Boys, Girls State

Nineteen young men and nineteen young women from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among the approximately 350 high school junior boys and 400 high school junior girls scheduled to attend the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s 2020 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State.
The week-long events were scheduled to begin May 31 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Unfortunately, the 2020 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State were canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State are educational programs sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary that teach about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner.
Schools represented, students, parents, and financial contributors are as follows:
Boys
* Lincoln East: Andreas Huscher, son of Theodore and Nora Huscher; Optimist Club of Lincoln. Lucas Chen, son of Wen Zhao; Star City Lions Club.
* Lincoln High: Garrett Salisbury, son of Steve and Marin Salisbury; Bethany Lions Club. Jacob Lawrence, son of Alison Kuhlman and Michael Wendelin; Southeast Kiwanis Club.
* Lincoln Lutheran: Derek Brockhaus, son of Kurt and Cathy Brockhaus: Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club. Callum Daberkow, son of James and Michelle Daberkow; Lincoln Legionnaire Club, Inc. Aaron McClellan, son of Michael and Rhonda McClellan; Capital City Kiwanis Club.
* Lincoln Northeast: Edwin Aguirre, son of Aida Aguirre and Aden Rodriguez; Lincoln Squadron 3 Sons of the American Legion. Frank Vogt III, son of Connie Vogt; Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club. Austin Yager, son of Mary Jo Yager; Lincoln American Legion Post 3.
* Lincoln North Star: Jake Seip, son of Jayson and Erica Seip; Lincoln American Legion Post 3. Irving Salinas, son of Manuel and Laura Salinas; Lincoln American Legion Post 3.
* Lincoln Pius X: Jesse Adame, son of Abraham and Zenaida Adame; Bishop Kucera Assembly Knights of Columbus. Noah Hobelman, son of BJ and RJ Hobelman; Denton American Legion Post 355 (sponsor and contributor). Kolbe Villa, son of Mike and Emily Villa; St. John Paul the Great Assembly Knights of Columbus.
* Lincoln Southeast: Cooper Woods, son of Thomas C. and Marcy J. Woods, IV; Lincoln 40 & 8 Voiture 103. Ethan Cotter, son of Gene and Sherri Cotter; Stromsburg American Legion Post 132 (sponsor and contributor).
* Lincoln Southwest: Liam Millwood, son of Randy and Katy Millwood; Lincoln American Legion Post 3. Grady Works, son of Mike and Kelly Works; Cornhusker Kiwanis Club.
Girls
* Lincoln East: Wei-qi (Abby) Chan, daughter of Gian Chan and Cathy Ruemprom; Lincoln Center Kiwanis. Cambry Waddell, daughter of Julie Waddell; Lincoln Legionnaire Club, Inc. Isabella Villanueva, daughter of Carlos Villanueva and Christy Villanueva; Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3. Alternates: Snigdha Jangala, daughter of Srikant Jangala. Lily Jansen, daughter of Chris and Becky Jansen.
* Lincoln High: Julisa Aburto Sanchez, daughter of Blanca Sanchez Sanchez; Lincoln Bethany Lions Club. Katharine (Kate) Wandsnider, daughter of LuAnn Wandsnider; Sons of The American Legion Squadron 3. Alternate: Nyankoor Timothy, daughter of Akel Lwth and Deng Koc.
* Lincoln Lutheran: Addi Ernstmeyer, daughter of Scott and Sara Ernstmeyer; American Legion Riders Lincoln Chapter 3. Alternate: Mara Otte, daughter of James Otte.
* Lincoln Northeast: Shelby Chestnut, daughter of Dan and Karla Chestnut; Havelock ALA Unit 342. Caitlin Mace, daughter of Joy Mace; Lincoln Optimist Club. Alternates: Ella Brooks, daughter of Raejean Brooks. Bailey Brown, daughter of Kimberly Brown. Jza Nevah McWilliams-Gray, daughter of Ruth McWilliams Gray. Hanna Neemann, daughter of Candis and Shane Neemann.
* Lincoln North Star: Taylor Cumblidge, daughter of Jeff and Cami Cumblidge; Lincoln Women’s Chamber of Commerce. Hazel (Kai) Flowers, daughter of Sally Flowers and John Willman; Lincoln Women of Today, Inc. Alternates: Sydney Lorenz, daughter of Gwendolyn Lorenz. Kylle Newkirk, daughter of Lisa Newkirk. Emerson Thompson, daughter of Ian and Nicci Thompson.
* Lincoln Pius X: Elise Deterding, daughter of Jamie and Anne Deterding; Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club. Emma Goeden, daughter of Christopher and Carmen Goeden; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3. Sophia Throener Rodriguez, daughter of Dan Throener and Hazel Rodriguez; Lincoln 40/8 Voiture 103. Alternate: Stacie Thompson, daughter of John and Linda Thompson.
* Lincoln Southeast: Bella Devney, daughter of Rik and Prudence Devney; Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club. Grace Nelson, daughter of Jennifer and Dann Nelson; Lincoln Capital City Kiwanis Club. Rachel Odabasi, daughter of Cynthia and Turan Odabasi; Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club. Alternates: Elizabeth Herbin, daughter of Brian and Wendy Herbin. Caroline Miller, daughter of Keith and Kathryn Miller.
* Lincoln Southwest: Lanyon Mlinek, daughter of Ed and Dava Mlinek; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3. Ava Spinar, daughter of Anne Perlman and David Spinar; 8/40 Les Femmes Fatales Salon 832. Alternates: Molly Nora, daughter of Julia Filips. Teghan Sullivan, daughter of Jim and Jamy Sullivan.
* Parkview Christian: Allison Wiles, daughter of Scott and Karen Wiles; 8/40 Les Femmes Fatales Salon 832.
