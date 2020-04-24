38 Lincoln youth selected for Cornhusker Boys, Girls State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nineteen young men and nineteen young women from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among the approximately 350 high school junior boys and 400 high school junior girls scheduled to attend the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s 2020 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State.

The week-long events were scheduled to begin May 31 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Unfortunately, the 2020 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State were canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Cornhusker Boys State and Cornhusker Girls State are educational programs sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary that teach about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner.

Schools represented, students, parents, and financial contributors are as follows:

Boys

* Lincoln East: Andreas Huscher, son of Theodore and Nora Huscher; Optimist Club of Lincoln. Lucas Chen, son of Wen Zhao; Star City Lions Club.

* Lincoln High: Garrett Salisbury, son of Steve and Marin Salisbury; Bethany Lions Club. Jacob Lawrence, son of Alison Kuhlman and Michael Wendelin; Southeast Kiwanis Club.