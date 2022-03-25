3 years, 3 tragedies: ‘I hope I’m done,’ says Phil Yoakum

Three years ago, Phil Yoakum’s cabin along the Platte River was swallowed up by floodwaters.

Two years ago, son and only child, Carl, died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 27.

A year ago, Yoakum was cutting large limbs from a huge oak tree in southwest Omaha when a 30-foot branch fell and pinned him, literally leaving a human imprint in the yard. The freak accident crushed his back and ribs, and injured his internal organs.

The mishap led to a 65-day hospital stay including 40 days in ICU – 30 days on a ventilator and in a coma -- for treatment of 14 broken ribs, a broken spine, a broken shoulder and a ruptured stomach.

Multiple surgeries and more than $2 million in medical bills later, Yoakum still faces three more stomach surgeries and an operation for a replacement shoulder.

But he considers himself lucky. Yes, lucky. Divine intervention, perhaps.

“There are people worse off than I am,” said the eternal optimist and all-around good guy.

Lucky to survive

Yoakum’s attitude can be attributed to the fact that he’s still among us: Trauma doctors gave him a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal. An employee of Yoakum’s who witnessed the tragedy was a bit more skeptical.

“My guy Tony (Snyder) thought I was dead,” Yoakum reflected.

Yoakum recreated the scene: “I was cutting chunks of the tree – there were three large sections – when the tree flipped and crushed me. The impact actually left my body’s imprint in this guy’s yard. My employee said ‘watch out!’ I ditched my chainsaw, but it was too late.”

Doctors said Yoakum’s robust physical condition played a factor in his survival. A 32-year career as a machine operator at the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber facility in Havelock had strengthened his core and allowed him to bench-press 175 pounds.

He was able to pull himself out from under the tree that fateful day on March 16 of last year. Rushed to a nearby hospital, he was placed in a medically induced coma and had three major surgeries within a span of four days.

Community volunteer

Yoakum, now 58, was a familiar face in Lincoln’s University Place neighborhood for several decades and served as president of the University Place Community Organization (UPCO). He was an active volunteer for MAD Dads and United Way, and coached his son’s baseball teams for eight years.

Yoakum retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber in 2016 and started his own home improvement business the next day. The day of the accident, Yoakum was working on a deck restoration project when he was approached by his customer’s neighbor with a request to cut up a tree.

“He asked me if I was bonded and insured and I said, ‘sure.’ Thirty minutes later, I’m trapped under a tree in his backyard!”

Totally disabled

The hardworking, active owner of Phix-It Phil’s Handyman Service is now 100 percent disabled. He moves slowly nowadays and reluctantly uses a handicapped sticker. The accident has left him with no core muscles and a back that “hurts like hell,” but he’s quick to add: “There are people who are worse off than I am.”

That’s the Phil Yoakum that friends and neighbors have come to know over the years.

“Phil is the kindest, most generous person you could ever meet,” Joan Hill wrote on a Facebook page as she promoted a Go Fund Me account and a fundraising musical event. “I guarantee he would do all he could to help any of us.”

Three weeks after the tree accident, several hundred friends and supporters of Yoakum gathered at a fundraiser featuring live music by Lloyd McCarter and the Honky-Tonk Revival Band at Buck’s Bar in Venice, Nebraska. Proceeds helped to defray Yoakum’s medical bills and living expenses.

‘Three main helpers’

Deeply moved by the show of support, Yoakum thanks all who have responded. He singled out three “main helpers” for helping him navigate the mountains of medical paperwork:

- His ex-wife, Sandy Yoakum, with whom he enjoys an amicable relationship;

- His sister, Sarah Yoakum; and

- Sara Crisp, a former neighbor who accompanies him to all hospital appointments.

Yoakum credits Crisp’s experience with medical paperwork for helping sift through the medical maze. “She’s a former neighborhood kid who worked at a hospice,” Yoakum said of Crisp. “Little did I know that someday I would need her services. She has been absolutely invaluable.”

Thanks to a union-negotiated health care package that he was able to carry with him after leaving his Goodyear job, Yoakum says insurance has covered “all but about $2,000” of his more than $2 million in medical bills.

Previous setbacks

Yoakum’s year-by-year tragedies started on March 14, 2019, when floodwaters extensively damaged a cabin residence he’d purchased in December 2017 along the Platte River near Yutan. With an abundance of help from friends, he was able to rebuild his cabin in 82 days.

Sadly, the second occurrence in Yoakum’s series of tragedies claimed the life of his only child, business partner and best friend, Carl Yoakum, who collapsed and died of a heart attack at his father’s cabin.

“We gave him CPR and called an ambulance, but doctors said it was so sudden that he was probably gone by the time he hit the floor,” Carl’s dad said.

Where from here?

In a March 11 phone interview, Yoakum said he still faces a long battle: three more stomach surgeries and a shoulder replacement operation, having torn three of the four main muscles in his shoulder.

“I didn’t even know they could replace a shoulder … I’m learning a lot about anatomy,” he said.

When his schedule doesn’t call for hospital procedures and doctors’ visits, he enjoys observing nature from the comfort of his cabin on the lake. The branches from his ill-fated tree accident are set aside for his wood-burning stove.

His fix-it business is now a thing of the past, but his long-term plans call for tinkering in his shop and making birdhouses and rocking horses for family and friends.

All the down time has also allowed him to ponder the setbacks of the past three years.

“I’ve had three tragedies in three years … I hope I’m done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0