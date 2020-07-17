3 students named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named three local students college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners on July 13.

The Lincoln-area winners are Dylan Chapin, who listed computer science as his career field at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Ingrid Gessert, who plans to study acting at the University of Southern California; and Jackson Savage, who will pursue a physics degree at the University of Chicago.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This is the last group of National Merit Scholarship winners to be announced in 2020 by the NMSC. Earlier this spring and summer, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards, National Merit $2,500 Scholarship awards, and the first group of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0