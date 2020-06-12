3 Lincolnites earn honorable mention in handwriting contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the age of Twitter, texting and emojis, there's stilll a place for good handwriting. Just ask three Lincolnites, who earned honorable mention recognition at the 30th annual Nebraska State Handwriting Contest at Kearney.

Mariposa Thonen earned honorable mention in the ages 12-and-younger division, and David Cronin and Carolyn Rodaway were recognized with honorable mention in the ages 50-and-older division.

This year’s contestants ranged in age from elementary students to 97.

Administered by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and endorsed by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska State Education Association, the contest promotes penmanship as an effective means of communication.

Each year, contestants from across the state participate by copying provided text in their best cursive. Entries are judged on ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, spacing, size and shape of letters. The general layout of each entry is also considered, along with neatness of presentation.

