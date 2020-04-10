3 Lincoln students are Black History Art Contest winners

Three Lincoln students were among 12 honored statewide as winners of the 2020 Nebraska Black History Art Contest.
The local student winners are Ava Bartels, a 10th grader from Lincoln East High School; Zaineb Alijumayaat, an 11th grader from Lincoln High School; and Alex Vodraska, a 12th grader from Lincoln High School.
Other students winners from close to Lincoln are sixth-grader Gabriella Robidoux and eithth-grader Camden Baldassano, both from Seward Middle School.
Each winner receives a prize and $100 courtesy of local business sponsors.
The mission of the contest is to use art to teach history in the hope that we learn from our past and do not repeat its mistakes. Other objectives are to use art and history to teach tolerance, acceptance and the "Golden Rule," which tells us to treat others as we would want to be treated.
