3 Chords group to perform July 17

The local Veterans Advisory Group has received approval from the Health Department and Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to host a concert at the Antelope Park Bandshell, located west of the Auld Pavilion parking lot, on Friday, July 17.

Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust will perform live from 10 a.m. to noon. Quilts of Valor will be presented between noon and 1 p.m.

Iced bottled water will be supplied by the Veterans Advisory Group.

All attendees are required to bring their own chairs and masks, and maintain safe distancing.

Questions? Contact Bruce Trautwein, Veterans Advisory Group, at 402-560-7304 or brucon@galaxycable.net.

