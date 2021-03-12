2021 LSMGL season continues adaptation for COVID-19

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League organizational meeting is tentatively set for March 24 and will allow current and new members who are over 55 to sign up.

Members do not need to be residents of Lincoln, and if you are missing a partner, league organizers can assist with that. New or inexperienced golfers hesitant to join because of their skill level can take heart, because there are members just as good and certainly just as bad as you think you are!

The LSMGL has seen full-time league membership exceed 300 members and has added over 135 substitutes. In 2021, Divisions 1-12 will continue play on Wednesdays, while Divisions 13-18 and the nine-hole divisions will move to Thursdays, allowing for unlimited league expansion.

League play for 2021 begins May 5-6 and continues into August on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, alternating at the city courses each week. League play is 14 weeks of two-man match play competition, using cumulative handicaps of both players to place them in the appropriate division. This allows substitutes many opportunities to satisfy the minimum standards and qualify for tournament play.