2021 Hub & Soul Music Series kicks off Thursday

The third annual Hub & Soul Music Series will kick off its six-week outdoor music series Thursday, Aug. 26 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

Presented by Cornhusker Bank, Hub & Soul will take place on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater, located next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network.

Since it started in 2019, the free community event has attracted nearly 5,000 people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local music, food and Lincoln’s parks.

“We are excited about our third annual Hub & Soul, which gives our community a unique opportunity to enjoy local music and local food in one of Lincoln’s largest and most beautiful parks,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the event with Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Café, with support from Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The 2021 series will present a variety of music genres that appeal to a wide range of ages and interests. UNL Jazz All-Stars featuring Jackie Allen will open Thursday. A full lineup can be found at www.hubandsoul.com.