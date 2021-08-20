2021 Hub & Soul Music Series kicks off Thursday

The third annual Hub & Soul Music Series will kick off its six-week outdoor music series Thursday, Aug. 26 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Presented by Cornhusker Bank, Hub & Soul will take place on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 26 through Sept. 30, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater, located next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center and hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network.
Since it started in 2019, the free community event has attracted nearly 5,000 people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local music, food and Lincoln’s parks.
“We are excited about our third annual Hub & Soul, which gives our community a unique opportunity to enjoy local music and local food in one of Lincoln’s largest and most beautiful parks,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the event with Doug Dittman, owner of the Hub Café, with support from Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The 2021 series will present a variety of music genres that appeal to a wide range of ages and interests. UNL Jazz All-Stars featuring Jackie Allen will open Thursday. A full lineup can be found at www.hubandsoul.com.
The Hub Café will offer a grilled food feature of the week, local craft beer and beverages for purchase. There will also be three food trucks along 21st Street between P and Q streets each week. Freewill donations collected at the gate will be given to the Great Plains Trails Network for the Chris Beutler Trail project.
With COVID-19 cases rising again, organizers are committed to ensuring a safe event as they did last year.
"People are looking for safe ways to enjoy live music, and our team is doing everything it can to ensure a safe environment," Rodenburg said. "We will limit capacity in accordance to the LLCHD’s COVID dial. Due to the fact this is held outdoors at beautiful Union Plaza, people will have plenty of space to spread out and feel safe."
Additional Hub & Soul sponsors include Cycle Works, Moose’s Tooth, Ameritas, Assurity, Rich Rodenburg and Kim Soucie of Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate, Innovative Pain & Spine Specialists, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company-David L. Darlington, Roper & Sons Funeral Home, Lincoln Orthodontics, KZUM Radio, Eagle Printing and Sign, and Eleanor Creative.
The series is part of the Party in the Parks program sponsored by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, visit: www.hubandsoul.com