2020 library book sale canceled

The Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries has canceled the 2020 Annual Book Sale, scheduled for Oct. 21-25 at the Lancaster Event Center.
The sale was canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns for patrons and volunteers, and space restrictions for large gatherings, said Gail McNair, the Foundation's executive director.
"This sale attracts collectors from Nebraska and throughout the region, and is a major fundraiser providing support for the programs and services of Lincoln City Libraries," McNair said. "The sale is a highlight each year, as we enjoy working with dozens of volunteers and appreciate the opportunity to provide good quality books to Nebraska’s children, families, students, and all who enjoy a book in their hands. Thanks to many who donate throughout the year, we are able to build home libraries at better than affordable prices."
Books are available to purchase at sale prices on the Book Nooks during library hours at Anderson, Bennett Martin, Bethany, Eiseley, Gere and Walt libraries.
Mark your calendars for the 2021 Annual Book Sale, Oct. 14-17, 2021, with a pre-sale Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
