2020 library book sale canceled

"This sale attracts collectors from Nebraska and throughout the region, and is a major fundraiser providing support for the programs and services of Lincoln City Libraries," McNair said. "The sale is a highlight each year, as we enjoy working with dozens of volunteers and appreciate the opportunity to provide good quality books to Nebraska’s children, families, students, and all who enjoy a book in their hands. Thanks to many who donate throughout the year, we are able to build home libraries at better than affordable prices."