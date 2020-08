2020 Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H and FFA top awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s Lancaster County Super Fair focused solely on 4-H and FFA youth participation, which blended virtual and in-person exhibits and events July 30–Aug. 2 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

More than 400 4-H/FFA exhibitors showcased over 2,700 exhibits, including static exhibits, Clover Kids, animals and contest entries.

In planning what 4-H activities at the Super Fair would look like during a pandemic, 4-H staff members asked for input from 4-H parents, members and volunteers. A total of 305 people completed the survey. Based on this input and the fact that many key 4-H volunteers and superintendents are older adults considered at increased risk for COVID-19, static exhibits and many contests were changed from in-person to a virtual format.

Livestock and horse shows took place in person with many modifications to accommodate health guidelines. These included using a show-and-go format, daily health checks, wristbanding exhibitors and limiting the number of wristbands per day for exhibitors' family members.

The public can watch archived livestreams and see other online public showcases such as online media slideshows and Fashion Show Cyber Runway Show video and photos. All of these are linked at lancaster.unl.edu/4h/publicshowcases and SuperFair.org.