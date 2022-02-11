We learned a thing or two by navigating that challenging year, in both real life and real estate.

Hindsight tends to put all into better focus. But 20/20 vision usually takes some effort and intention, whether in the optometrist’s chair or our own walk through an extraordinary year, or two.

I won’t tackle the world’s lessons -- except to say that I am grateful for the hard-won lessons -- and the hard-won way we have learned to live, two years down this rutted road.

In 2020, the world temporarily stopped, and real estate along with it. With kudos to the human spirit of resilience, I can say we learned our lessons well and are back with a vengeance. I learned my own and apply them to the real life and real estate world. My wise clients do, too.

Here are some of those lessons:

• It is never done until it is closed.

A furloughed buyer cannot get his loan. A happy, if delayed, closing did happen when the most understanding seller allowed pre-closing occupancy.

• Open houses are not needed to sell your house in this market.

• In-person showings are not even required.

• A bang-up lender really is worth their weight in gold.

A timely response from a lender allowed the buyer -- who lost out on one house at 5 p.m. -- to write the winning offer on the next one, the gem found only a couple hours later. A golden transaction was underway.

• Every market has its advantages and disadvantages. It’s hard to make a thoughtful buying decision when you have only an hour to do so.

• Inspections are not perfect, but they are helpful. I’m glad they are back in play.

• Don’t assume. Markets, and the world, can change on a dime. Your current home may be worth more, or less, a month from now. A bird in the hand can be a valuable one.

• Necessity is the mother of invention. We’ve developed some pretty great tools to increase our buyers’ odds of writing the winning offer.

My favorite optometrist, and our recent pandemic year, remind me that 2020 vision may not be easy to come by. But with clear eyes, clean lenses and good professional help, the results can sparkle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0