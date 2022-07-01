2 Lincoln nonprofits win $25K Neighborhood Assist grants

In just 10 days in June, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes to support their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including two nonprofits in Lincoln, are getting an assist from State Farm. As part of State Farm’s 100-year anniversary, a total of $2.5 million in grants are being awarded nationwide.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. Nonprofits affiliated with each of the top 100 causes receive grants to address them.

Two Lincoln organizations – Disrupting Traffick and Jacob’s Well – will each receive a $25,000 grant.

Disrupting Traffick’s grant will assist in expanding Safe House services in the Lincoln area. “We are floored to have this opportunity and so grateful for all of the community support,” said Brooke Carlson, executive director of Disrupting Traffick.

Jacob’s Well's winning cause – SPARK Multi-Generational Mentoring – focuses on connecting young people to elderly neighbors in downtown Lincoln.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Mark Thornton, executive director of Jacob’s Well-Lincoln. “Thank you to all you wonderful people out there and for remembering to vote daily ... your votes made a difference, and we couldn’t have done it without you!”

Four thousand cause submissions were accepted in February at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists, and public voting determined the top 100. In the program’s 11 years, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enact change in their communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0