2 holes-in-one highlight LSMGL tourney at Mahoney

The weather report for the May 24 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League tournament at Mahoney Golf Course was iffy, as clouds rolled through with a couple brief showers. But the temperature was perfect, and the breezes were only a slight challenge. The Shamble format utilized 60% of each player’s handicap, so each four-man team used the best drive, then played each golfer’s own ball to the hole.

The highlight of the day was two holes-in-one, as Gary Wells aced the uphill Par 3 No. 12, and Mark Pankoke holed out the downhill Par 3 on No. 17. If all 89 senior golfers would have stuck around, that would have been quite the tab at the 19th hole!

The next Fun Day event will be June 7 at a favorite stop -- Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City.

Winners:

Flight A-First place-score 100-Jerry Edmonds, Steve Ferris, Myron Thoreson and Craig Hahn (not Pictured); second place, score 102-Bill Allen, Rick Owens, Joe Calder and Larry Honeycutt; third place, score 106-Stan Kuta, Bill Rainey, Jerry Robinette and Bill Rocke.

Flight B-First place, score 103-Mike Abbott, Jon Debus, Pat Swift and Dennis Witfoth; second place, score 104-Jim Augustyn, George Hill, Robert James and Craig Tische; third place, score 104-Al Delano, Harold Griffin, Denny Quick and Tim Spoeneman.

