2 galleries to exhibit ‘Wayfaring Strangers’ pandemic portraits

Portraits of nearly 100 Nebraskans will be exhibited starting in September at two Lincoln locations. “Wayfaring Strangers: Portraits Made During the Pandemic of 2020” by Michael Farrell will be shown Sept. 1-Oct.1 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. A larger exhibition of the same body of work will run at the Great Plains Art Museum, 1155 Q St., from Sept. 2-Dec. 17.

The Great Plains Art Museum’s opening reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, with artist remarks at 6 p.m. A WallSpace-LNK reception celebrating the work and the people portrayed is planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the gallery.

During the summer months of the 2020 pandemic isolation, photographer Michael Farrell set up an outdoor portrait studio and made large-format black-and-white images against a 19th-century style background. By the time the project was completed in September, nearly 100 people volunteered to have their portraits made. Ranging in age from six weeks to almost 90, the “sitters” were encouraged to write commentary about themselves to accompany their images.

Although the shots were formal, participants were asked to dress as they had during their isolation. Several brought objects representing sources of solace during their weeks of social distancing.

“My purpose was not to flatter but to describe,” said Farrell, and the resulting images powerfully evoke the range of responses people had to extraordinary circumstances. In September of 2020, Farrell selected images and designed and published a book of the pictures and words the project produced. Copies of the book and photographic prints are available for sale at the gallery.

“Wayfaring Strangers” at WallSpace-LNK will feature larger-than-life-size prints. These highly detailed, serious images reveal the impact of those times written on bodies and faces, “an outward and visible sign of inward and spiritual grace.”

Many people expressed interest in sitting for portraits after the project concluded. A small portrait studio will be set up in the gallery during September for those interested in having their images made.

WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery and Salon is open Thursday-Saturday, from noon-5 p.m. or by appointment. Text 402-429-3684 or email mfarrell.1st@gmail.com to arrange a viewing or have a portrait made.