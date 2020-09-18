2 free UNL concerts added to Lied schedule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music is partnering with the Lied Center for Performing Arts to present two performances this fall where audiences will be allowed to attend in socially distanced seating.

Pianist Paul Barnes will perform "A Bright Sadness: Piano Works Inspired by Greek, Latin, Hebrew and Native American Chant" at the Lied Center on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. His performance will include the world premiere of his piano transcription of Philip Glass's "Annunciation."

The UNL Faculty Jazz Ensemble will present a concert ranging from unique arrangements of jazz and popular standards to original works on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Both performances will be free to attend, but tickets are required and available at liedcenter.org. There is also an option to purchase paid tickets in support of the Lied Center and the Glenn Korff School of Music.

About Paul Barnes

Barnes is the Marguerite Scribante Professor of Music for Piano in the Glenn Korff School of Music. A concert pianist and Greek Orthodox chanter, Barnes has collaborated most recently with Philip Glass and Victoria Bond to create piano works based on ancient byzantine and Jewish chant.

About the UNL Faculty Jazz Ensemble