2 exhibitions open Friday at WallSpace-LNK

Three Lincoln-area creatives will share work in two exhibitions May 5-28 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. Painter Stephen Dinsmore, former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser and photographer Roger Bruhn will participate in a First Friday opening from 5-8 p.m. May 6.

One of the two exhibitions features pictures and words. Dinsmore and Kooser’s collaboration, pairing paintings with poems, includes recent additions to work first exhibited in 2018. These paintings and poems were exhibited in Omaha and then later at a small college in New Hampshire. Dinsmore reviewed and revised some paintings in the winter of 2021. The 17 paintings are available for purchase and a signed broadside of the paired poem is included.

The other exhibition communicates through pictures alone. “Nothing to See Here” is Roger Bruhn’s set of color photographs made during the past year of COVID-19. The images, made at night, resonate with “the loneliness and isolation the pandemic imposed on all of us.” Presented without captions or other commentary, they provide viewers with an opportunity for reflection and resonance. The works and several of Bruhn’s photographic books are available for purchase.

“Pairings” and “Nothing to See Here” may be viewed during regular gallery hours, Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. and by appointment at 402-429-3684. The May 6 First Friday opening from 5-8 p.m. offers opportunities for conversation with these award-winning artists. For more information, visit wallspace-lnk.com.

