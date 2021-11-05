2 branch libraries to temporarily close

The Lincoln City Libraries' Eiseley and Walt branches will be temporarily closed in November for parking lot repairs. The closure schedules are as follows, weather permitting:

Residents are asked not to use the parking lots or return materials in book drops during the closures. All items checked out from Eiseley and Walt branches will have due dates extended. Residents are reminded that borrowed materials may be returned to any Lincoln City Libraries branch. Items being held for pickup at the Eiseley and Walt branches will not be available until the libraries reopen.