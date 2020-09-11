17 from area named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Seventeen students from Lincoln and surrounding communities are among the semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced. They are:
Lincoln Christian High School – Jonathan Xing; Lincoln East – Bree Brunsman, Andrzej Korlacki, Joshua Lee and Kenneth Ou; Lincoln High – Jack Amen, Jasur Iskandarov, Gillian Kohl, Sonja Rebarber and Leah Schartz; Lincoln Southwest – Connor Anderson, Brady Shaw and Andrew Snyder; Lincoln Pius X – John Boesen; Homeschool – Dorothy Marks.
Malcolm – John Boesen; and Seward – Elizabeth Gokie.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
