12 students from Lincoln on Augustana dean's list

A dozen students from Lincoln were named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Students from Lincoln named to the Augustana dean's list are Josie Arduser, Taylor Barrett, Savana Brakeman, Ashlynn Dodd, Evan Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Julia Lee, Molly Lienemann, Michael Schmidt, Holden Sutter, Huy Tran and Rebecca Ziems.

Founded in 1860, Augustana University is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For more information about Augustana University, visit augie.edu.

