12 receive Collective Impact Lincoln mini-grants

Collective Impact Lincoln has awarded 12 mini-grants of up to $1,000 each for improvement projects in Lincoln’s core neighborhoods.

The partnership – made up of Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization – focuses on resident-led change in Everett, Hartley, Near South, University Place, Clinton and Belmont neighborhoods. The mini-grants will help fund art, social, placemaking and civic activities.

“Every day and in a variety of ways, Lincolnites are taking the time and care to build up their neighborhoods,” said Nancy Petitto, director of Collective Impact Lincoln. “Our partnership is pleased to help fortify this social and civic fabric.”

The mini-grants went to:

Lulu’s on N, to provide 213 take-home Easter meals and 63 Easter baskets to families who access the OpeN Shelf pantry at ConnectioN Point in the Clinton neighborhood.

LUX Center for the Arts, to focus on improving the walkability and safety of University Place. LUX will install lighting in the Community Art Alley, a 4- by 8-foot "Lite Brite," and add lighting to another corner of the campus with two murals.