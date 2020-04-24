11 artists' work to be feature in new Noyes gallery

From there, Noyes decides on the big idea, the subject matter, the color scheme, the composition, the color temperature, the textures, the format, the type of edges, the techniques, etc. Only after this, is she ready to paint.

For artist Mollie Leisinger, both she and her students have been using sketchbooks to develop and record art-making processes.

“In my sketchbook, you will see the planning that I do to prepare to teach art and create art," she said. "... My inspiration comes from watching the way our landscapes change as the seasons change and zooming in on the shapes, patterns and colors that I see.”

As an elementary art educator in a Title I school in Lincoln, Bob Reeker works daily with children who do and don’t have traumatic experiences in childhood. Reeker’s work demonstrates the trauma statistic through imagery drawn and created by children, as gifts to him.

Using photography, painting and collage, Reeker uses symbols that developmentally show up in children’s work (hearts, rainbows, and people) to depict happy, trauma-free early childhoods and then contrasts that with a photograph that symbolizes pain and trauma.