11 artists' work to be feature in new Noyes gallery

On Friday, Noyes’ Focus Gallery will host a new show with 11 artists called “Origins of Thinking, the Sketchbook.”
Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will live-stream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. And, the show will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout May.
The event was curated by Lynette Fast, who notes that while artwork might be planned, researched, spontaneous, or reactionary, there is thinking.
“As an artist I value the process, ideas, and inspiration that comes during creating," she said. "For me, the process is very important. I thoroughly enjoy the engineering and problem solving in art and life.”
Fast works with a variety of media, including jewelry.
Another artist featured in the show, Deb Monfelt uses her sketchbook to develop a myriad of ideas in her work as a plein air artist. Working from life, Monfelt is constantly sketching what she sees to gather ideas for paintings.
The show also includes gallery owner Julia Noyes. For Noyes, the sketch is an integral part of creating.
“My process in painting starts with an idea that I create in a thumbnail sketch or a large sketch or photographic sketch," she said. "The sketch is like an architect’s blueprint.”
From there, Noyes decides on the big idea, the subject matter, the color scheme, the composition, the color temperature, the textures, the format, the type of edges, the techniques, etc. Only after this, is she ready to paint.
For artist Mollie Leisinger, both she and her students have been using sketchbooks to develop and record art-making processes.
“In my sketchbook, you will see the planning that I do to prepare to teach art and create art," she said. "... My inspiration comes from watching the way our landscapes change as the seasons change and zooming in on the shapes, patterns and colors that I see.”
As an elementary art educator in a Title I school in Lincoln, Bob Reeker works daily with children who do and don’t have traumatic experiences in childhood. Reeker’s work demonstrates the trauma statistic through imagery drawn and created by children, as gifts to him.
Using photography, painting and collage, Reeker uses symbols that developmentally show up in children’s work (hearts, rainbows, and people) to depict happy, trauma-free early childhoods and then contrasts that with a photograph that symbolizes pain and trauma.
For Jennifer Bockerman, her research and current studio work investigate how nutrients and access to specific antimicrobials affect the microbiome of the body, resulting in variations of cognitive and neurological reactions.
“I am particularly interested in how access to certain types of food affects students’ ability to learn in our current education system,” she said.
Yvonne Meyer’s work explores quiet. Describing herself as often in motion, going several directions at once, Meyer goes to natural places to find balance and feel reconnected.
“I am delighted by simple things: light filtering through frost patterns, textures, unexpected reflections, micro nature. I usually take a camera and my canine companion along,” she said. “It is good to get quiet and still again.”
For Brooke Gillotti, the circle is the focus.
“Throughout this journey of the sketchbook, I have taken the time to create again and actually finish work with my students," she said. "... Each assignment that was given to my students started with the sketchbook, ended with a beautiful piece of artwork and artist statement. With these assignments, I incorporated a variety of circles to represent my family circle and my teaching circle -- always changing, never-ending, and always together."
Shawn Stokes explores forces at play, saying “Tension seems to be ever present in our world. ... This series started as a formal exploration into showing physical forces.”
Stokes’ altered wheel-thrown and slab forms show cinching, tugging, poking, etc. By incorporating twine and metal cable, she intentionally emphasizes the push and pull.
Dana Clements said, “My work is heavily influenced by the colors, shapes, and organisms found in nature, as well as creatures that appear in my dreams, adding “I like to use my sketchbook as a place to record my dreams and collect images from nature that might later develop into finished pieces.”
Finally, Henry Zander describes his work as “built on the moment of creation, trying to shake reality loose from itself in one swift kick to the head. ... I’m trying to understand, through what I create, the fact that I cannot possibly understand anything.”
Please stop by the gallery for a personal look around or call the gallery to set up a special viewing with the artist. You can also explore our artist websites and follow our Facebook and Instagram pages to see work.
Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.
