10th Waverly Holiday Tour of Homes to be online

The 10th annual Waverly Community Library’s Holiday Tour of Homes will go virtual for 2020. The online tour will feature the 54 decorated homes on the tour from the past nine years.

The Holiday Tour of Homes has been a holiday tradition of the Waverly Community Library, raising funds to maintain and grow the library. To date, the event has raised over $25,000. Through generous donations by supporters and tour guests, the library has been able to expand the catalog collection, purchase new software for the library system, retain a librarian, and provide activities such as Story Time, Junior Book Club, Robotics Club and others.

Be watching on Facebook for a preview of the 2020 Holiday Tour of Homes. With this change to a virtual tour, you will be able to join from the comfort of your own home at your convenience.

The tour can be accessed the week of Nov. 22 at https://waverlylibrary.com/events.

Donations to support the library can be made at the library during business hours; by mailing a check to the Waverly Community Library, P.O. Box 42, Waverly, NE 68462; or by donating online through the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund by clicking on the Donate button on the Waverly Community Library website. If you make an online donation through the Fund, be sure to designate the library as the recipient account.

