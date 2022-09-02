10th annual Art in the Garden planned for Sept. 10

For the 10th consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will host Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. The 2022 event is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with no rain date.

Every year the garden designers, Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, create a theme for the look of the garden. The theme this year is “Alice in Wonderland.”

In addition to the beautiful plantings, you’ll find artwork of all media and styles including sculpture, pottery, watercolors, oil paintings, photography, silk scarves, steam punk art, assemblage art and more. All the artwork in the garden will be created by members of the Noyes Art Gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, and it’s all for sale.

Art in the Garden is a free community event with free parking across 27th street. If you get hungry, check out participating food vendors while you listen to live music.

Event sponsors are First Interstate Bank (formerly Great Western Bank), Ameritas, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Party in the Parks and the Noyes Art Gallery.

For safety, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing. For more information, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.