10 tips for training dogs and cats

Training dogs and cats has important ongoing benefits. These include keeping them safe, providing them with physical and mental enrichment, reducing their boredom and deepening your relationship with them. To make training effective and fun, follow these tips:

Find out what your pet likes: Give your pet a “cafeteria” menu of choices – any array of many toys and treats – and see which one your pet shows the most interest in. Whatever it is, that’s the reward you should use when training your pet.

Use positive reinforcement instead of punishment: Positive reinforcement increases the likelihood that a behavior will be repeated, whereas punishment only temporarily stops a behavior and may lead to aggression. Punishment includes yelling or using a spray bottle. Physical discipline such as cuffing, holding an animal down, hitting or spanking should never be used.

Train before meals: Training your pet after meals is inadvisable for a few reasons. First, you run the risk of your pet developing bloat from eating too much. Second, your pet will be full and so less motivated by treats. Third, pets typically become sleepy after a meal. If treats overly excite your pet, you might feed halfway between meals so it’ll focus on the training session.

Say a cue only once: A cue is the signal you give right before you want your pet to perform a known behavior. If you repeat a cue, you’re teaching your pet to ignore your initial requests and turning your voice into meaningless background noise. Instead, don’t start using a cue until the behavior is predictable.

Keep training sessions short: Initially, don’t train your pet for longer than five to 15 minutes at a time. Short sessions are easier on your pet’s brain and on your schedule. However, you may have multiple training sessions a day.

Start with minimal distractions: Choose a time when you won’t feel rushed, and use a quiet and secluded place. Once your pet is proficient with a particular cue, train your pet at different times and in various places to help it generalize. Eventually, you’ll also want to add distractions to teach your pet to respond to the cue no matter what else is going on.

Lure the behavior: Use a lure (a preferred treat or toy) to guide your pet to perform a movement such as “come” or an action such as “sit.” Once your pet becomes proficient with the new behavior, you can gradually replace the lure with a cue.

Shape behaviors: To shape a behavior, break it into smaller, more manageable steps. For example, teach your pet ‘”twirl’ by first rewarding it for turning 45 degrees, then 90, then 180, and finally 360.

Capture behaviors: If you want to teach your pet to do something on cue that it already does naturally, wait for that behavior to occur and then reinforce it. For example, rolling over is an action that my older cats dislike, as it exposes their belly and makes them feel vulnerable. Younger cats tend to roll over when they play, and so I taught my youngest cat to roll over on cue.

Train when in the mood: If either you or your pet are tired, not feeling well or having a bad day, training is unlikely to go well. You’ll lack the energy and focus needed. Set yourself up for a fun session by training when both of you can bring your best self.