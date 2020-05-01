'1,000 Cranes for Lincoln Healing' livestream event May 8

The public is invited to join Bluestem Montessori Elementary School students in the paperfolding event “1,000 Cranes for Lincoln’s Healing.” On Friday, May 8, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Lincoln origami artist Linda Stephen will be teaching the public a lesson on how to fold an origami paper crane. The livestream video event will be hosted at www.Facebook.com/BluestemMontessoriElementary.
In these troubled times, Bluestem Montessori decided to facilitate a citywide act of healing. Every year, the students learn origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, because it is a great way to practice focus, resilience and fine-motor skills.
“We wanted to do something to help our community, and we came up with the idea of making 1,000 cranes because we are studying Asia and origami right now,” said Executive Director Laura Erickson. “We have done several projects to help when there is pain in the world, and now we have a pandemic affecting all of us, including here in Lincoln. We know that education right now is difficult, and we know that kids and adults are struggling to feel connected. The cranes can open a door to wider study and provide a therapeutic and peaceful activity that we can all do together as a community while we are stuck at home.”
Stephen, a children’s book author, illustrator and national award-winning paper artist, will show the audience step-by-step tips for folding a square piece of paper into an origami crane.
The students began folding cranes April 27. Their goal is to finish 1,000 cranes by May 21, the last day of school, and their wish is to bring healing to Lincoln. To keep and add folded cranes to the school count, message the Bluestem Montessori Elementary Facebook page. Donations of cranes can be mailed by May 21 to Bluestem Montessori Elementary School, 6300 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510.
For other questions, contact the artist at Info@LindaStephen.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!