'1,000 Cranes for Lincoln Healing' livestream event May 8

The public is invited to join Bluestem Montessori Elementary School students in the paperfolding event “1,000 Cranes for Lincoln’s Healing.” On Friday, May 8, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Lincoln origami artist Linda Stephen will be teaching the public a lesson on how to fold an origami paper crane. The livestream video event will be hosted at www.Facebook.com/BluestemMontessoriElementary .

“We wanted to do something to help our community, and we came up with the idea of making 1,000 cranes because we are studying Asia and origami right now,” said Executive Director Laura Erickson. “We have done several projects to help when there is pain in the world, and now we have a pandemic affecting all of us, including here in Lincoln. We know that education right now is difficult, and we know that kids and adults are struggling to feel connected. The cranes can open a door to wider study and provide a therapeutic and peaceful activity that we can all do together as a community while we are stuck at home.”